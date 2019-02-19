'The Favourite' to release in India in March

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Following a big haul of awards internationally, Olivia Colman's "The Favourite" will be released in India on March 1.

It is being released in India by Fox Star Studios, read a statement.

"The Favourite" is a period drama around Queen Anne. Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone play royal cousins who are scheming rivals, in a witty costume drama from director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Set in the 18th century, "The Favourite" won seven honours at British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award ceremony. Colman's period drama "The Favourite" has gained 10 nominations for the 91st Academy Awards, to be held in Los Angeles on February 24.