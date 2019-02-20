Home Entertainment English

Emma Thompson walks out of 'Luck'

A spokesperson for Emma Thompson confirmed that she hadn't filmed any scenes for the animated movie.

Published: 20th February 2019 05:03 PM

Hollywood actress Emma Thompson

Hollywood actress Emma Thompson (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Emma Thompson has dropped out of new animated movie "Luck" because she didn't want to work with John Lasseter after his sexual harassment scandal.

Lasseter left Pixar Animation Studios because of sexual harassment allegations. And Skydance Animation, which is behind the movie "Luck", defended their decision to hire the animator.

Skydance Animation's CEO David Ellison said the decision to hire Lasseter hadn't been "entered into lightly" after the animator left Pixar because of a sexual harassment scandal, reports dailymail.co.uk.

However, a representative for Thompson, 59, said that she had dropped out "over concerns about working with John Lasseter when Skydance hired him".

A spokesperson for Thompson confirmed that she hadn't filmed any scenes for the animated movie.

Directed by Alessandro Carloni and set for release in 2021, "Luck" delves into a world about two opposing forces that control destiny and bad luck.

TAGS
Emma Thompson Luck

