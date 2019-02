By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actress Lady Gaga has called off her engagement to fiance Christian Carino.

Gaga's representative confirmed the news to people.com saying their relationship ended "a bit ago".

"It just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end. There's no long dramatic story," the publication quoted a source as saying.

The "A Star Is Born" star announced her engagement to Carino in October.

Gaga was also engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before they split in July 2016.