BRITs 2019 sparks fixing claims

By IANS

LONDON: The BRITs 2019 has sparked 'fix' claims after an advertisement revealed the show's results hours before the ceremony.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday at London's 02 arena. Pop band The 1975 emerged as the big winner by taking home Best British Group and Album of the Year award. George Ezra won best male and Jorja Smith grabbed the best female award.

One viewer Kieren Thomson took to Twitter to share a clip of the commercial, which he claimed aired on a video on-demand service UKTV Play earlier in the day, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He said: "An advert on UKTV Play just said The 1975 won Best British Group and British Album of the Year at this year's BRIT Awards... which aren't for a few hours? Here be the evidence. That's either a massive marketing c**k-up or management for The 1975 somehow knew already... anyway #BRITs fans, spoiler alert, The 1975 win things."

In the advertisement promoting the band, which has Matt Healy as the lead, a voiceover said: "This is the BRIT award-winning The 1975 with the brilliant number one album A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships."

During the commercial, it showed an image which said "BRIT winners" followed by their awards 'Best British Group' and 'British Album Of The Year', which they won during the ceremony on Wednesday evening.

While later on in the evening, some fans noticed that the advertisement got subtly changed to 'BRIT nominated' instead of saying 'winners'. During their acceptance speech, The 1975 appeared shocked at the win, as they spoke about misogyny in the music industry.