Chris Hemsworth to play WWE legend Hulk Hogan in biopic

Netflix has obtained the exclusive life rights and consulting services from Terry Gene Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

WWE legend Hulk Hogan and Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth

WWE legend Hulk Hogan (L) and Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Hemsworth is likely to star as wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in a biopic which is in early stages of development at Netflix.

The streaming platform has obtained the exclusive life rights and consulting services from Terry Gene Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan. Todd Phillips, whose credits include "War Dogs" and "The Hangover" trilogy, is attached to direct the project from a script by the writing team of Scott Silver and John Pollono, reported variety.com.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi bags first Hollywood project 'Dhaka', to star alongside 'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth

The project is expected to deal with the formative years of Hogan's ascent into fame, starting with the Florida wrestling circuit in the late 1970s and becoming the face of the World Wrestling Federation during the 1980s.

The term "Hulkamania" was coined in 1984 with Hogan frequently referring to his fans as "Hulkamaniacs" in his interviews and encouraging them to focus on training, saying prayers, and eating vitamins.

Hemsworth is best known for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with "Thor" in 2011, followed by "The Avengers," "Thor: The Dark World," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Doctor Strange," "Thor: Ragnarok," "Avengers: Infinity War," and the upcoming "Avengers: Endgame," scheduled to be released in April.

