Jasmine has stronger role in 'Aladin' remake: Producer Dan Lin

The upcoming film 'Aladin' will star actress Naomi Scott as princess Jasmine, Mena Massoud as Aladin and Will Smith as the Genie.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Naomi Scott

Hollywood actress Naomi Scott (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Producer Dan Lin, who is backing the reboot of the animated 1992 classic "Aladdin", says the film will have a "much stronger journey" for Princess Jasmine.

In an interview to Empire, Dan spoke about the film and transformation of Jasmine's character, reports femalefirst.com.uk.

He said: "In the original movie, it felt like Jasmine didn't have as compelling a goal. Her main aim was to find the love of her life.

"In this case, the romance is important, but she also wants to see more of Agrabah, and take more of a leadership role in ruling the city. Her character has a much stronger journey."

