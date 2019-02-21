Home Entertainment English

Jussie Smollett charged with filing false police report

Published: 21st February 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Jussie Smollett

Hollywood actor Jussie Smollett (File | AP)

By IANS

CHICAGO: Actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with filing a false case.

The Chicago Police on Wednesday reported that felony criminal charges had been approved against the "Empire" actor, who last month said that he was attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs and physically beat him, reports variety.com.

"Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest," police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote on Twitter.

According to the Cook County State's Attorney's office, Smollett is due to appear in court for a bond hearing on Thursday.

Following the charges, Smollett's lawyers issued a statement saying they would defend the charge.

"Like any other citizen, Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked," it read.

