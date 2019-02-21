Kim Kardashian sues fashion company Missguided USA

Home Entertainment English

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has filed a lawsuit against an online retailer for using her name and image without permission to advertise their own designs.

Kim on Wednesday filed a case against Missguided USA, seeking damages in excess of $10 million, reports tmz.com.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian confirms she is expecting fourth child with Kanye West

In the documents, the 38-year-old cited multiple instances where Missguided USA posted its own versions of outfits Kim was photographed wearing.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's lawsuit also included photographs of her own social media posts side-by-side with the company's posts, showing their similarities and misrepresentation.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian suffers a wardrobe mishap

Apart from this, Kim recently slammed another company Fashion Nova for recreating her vintage Mugler "b**b belt" dress, saying this practice by fast fashion companies was "devastating".

