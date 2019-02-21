Kim Kardashian sues fashion company Missguided USA

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has filed a lawsuit against an online retailer for using her name and image without permission to advertise their own designs.

Kim on Wednesday filed a case against Missguided USA, seeking damages in excess of $10 million, reports tmz.com.

It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

In the documents, the 38-year-old cited multiple instances where Missguided USA posted its own versions of outfits Kim was photographed wearing.

Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site - but it's not for sale. You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn’t even been made to sell yet. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's lawsuit also included photographs of her own social media posts side-by-side with the company's posts, showing their similarities and misrepresentation.

Apart from this, Kim recently slammed another company Fashion Nova for recreating her vintage Mugler "b**b belt" dress, saying this practice by fast fashion companies was "devastating".