Jordan Peele’s Twilight  Zone trailer surprises with new cast members

By Express News Service

Jordon Peele

Based on the 1959 CBS show of the same name, Twilight Zone has been rebooted with Jordan Peele hosting and narrating the show akin to how Rod Serling did in the original. Debuting on April 1st with its first two episodes, the trailer dropped yesterday.

The trailer gave us the first glimpse into the reboot of the classic episode “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet” and in addition to the previously announced characters of Adam Scott, John Cho and Sanaa Lathan, CBS surprised viewers with first look at Tracy Morgan, Chris Diamantopoulos and Glenn Fleshler.

Every successive episode is scheduled to premiere on Thursdays following the Monday premiere.