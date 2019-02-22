Home Entertainment English

Michael B Jordan to star in Denzel Washington’s directorial Journal for Jordan ?

Published: 22nd February 2019 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan is in negotiations to feature in the Denzel Washington directorial Journal for Jordan. Based on the true story of Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Dana Canedy’s love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, this film details the journal King kept for his newborn son, Jordan, while he was deployed overseas by the US Army.

King was killed in the Iraq War when Jordan was seven months old. This project by Sony is produced by Jordan, Washington and Escape Artist’s Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch.

The script is written by Academy Award nominated writer for Mudbound, Virgil Williams. Michael B Jordan is currently a part of the Bryan Stevenson biopic Just Mercy and his Black Panther is nominated for multiple awards for the 2019 Academy Awards.

