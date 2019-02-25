Home Entertainment English

'Best Actor' winner Rami Malek falls off stage after Oscar ceremony

The actor, however, did not sustain any injury and he celebrated his win by popping open a bottle of champagne and showering onlookers backstage.

Rami Malek

Rami Malek wins Best Actor Oscar award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The newly crowned Best Actor at the Oscars, Rami Malek tumbled off the stage into the audience after the 91st Academy Awards ceremony concluded.

Malek, who won the honour for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody", looked surprised with the sudden fall and was helped up by people around him.

Paramedics appeared to rush to the actor's aide, who was photographed seated in the front row with his Oscars statuette still in hand.

According to People magazine, Malek was then moved to a private area backstage.

The outlet also said Malek was unable to pose with Mahershala Ali, Regina King and Olivia Colman, who also won big at the Academy Awards.

The actor, however, did not sustain any injury and he celebrated his win by popping open a bottle of champagne and showering onlookers backstage.

"Being on that stage, I don't know how I looked on that stage, but I never thought this would happen in my life. As an actor, and there are so many of us, who only dream of one thing, perhaps it's not this, it's getting a job," Malek told reporters.

"So the fact I have got this in my hand right now is beyond expectation that myself or perhaps my family could have had. It's been a tough battle. The fact I am here celebrating with you is proof a lot of things can be overcome and that anything is possible," he added.

At the Oscars, the 37-year-old actor beat the likes of Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Viggo Mortensen and William Dafoe for the Best Actor trophy.

