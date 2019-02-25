Bestselling novel 'Firefly Lane' series in the works at Netflix

By Express News Service

Kristin Hannah’s best-selling novel Firefly Lane will be adapted by Netflix for a 10-episode series, which will track the friendship between two women over the course of 30 years.

Kristin Hannah

Witches of East End-fame Maggie Friedman has been roped in as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer, alongside is attached as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Hannah will serve as a co-executive producer.

‘Firefly Lane’ tells the story of Kate and Tully, who meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments.

When an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart the two women go their separate ways, and it is unclear whether they will ever be able to reconcile.

