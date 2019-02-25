Luke Wilson joins Zombieland sequel

By Express News Service

Luke Wilson is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of “Zombieland” sequel, which sees the original cast of Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin returning in their roles from the original film.

The other cast members include Zoey Deutch, Thomas Middleditch, and Rosario Dawson. Ruben Fleischer, who helmed the original 2009 film, will direct the sequel too.

The film is currently in production and will be released in October, on the 10th anniversary of the first movie.