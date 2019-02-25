Home Entertainment English

Oscars 2019: Here's why people are unhappy with 'Green Book' winning Best Picture

'Green Book' winning the best picture was not the only reason fans were unhappy.

Published: 25th February 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Peter Farrelly, center, and the cast and crew of 'Green Book' accept the award for best picture at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood's biggest night saw 'Green Book' winning the award for the best picture and Mahershala Ali winning best supporting actor for the film. However, social media was not very happy with 'Green Book' winning best picture at the Oscars.

The film chronicles the real-life relationship between piano virtuoso Dr. Donald Shirley, played by best supporting actor Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali and Tony Vallelonga, played by Viggo Mortensen, who served as his driver during a concert tour of the South in the 1960s, reported CNN.

Georgia Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis introduced the film at the Oscars saying, " I can bear witness that the portrait painted of that time and place in our history is very real," adding, "It's seared in my memory, black men and women, our brothers and sisters, treated as second class citizens, threatened for raising their families or earning a living, beaten and sometimes killed for the crime of trying to live a life with dignity. Our nation bears the scars of that time, as do I."

READ HERE | Oscars 2019: Full list of winners 

Soon after, writer and podcast host Aminatou Sow tweeted, "John Lewis introducing Green Book has me sick."

She was not the only one, Twitter went abuzz with one user posting, "Greenbook is about a racist teaching a black man how to be black. #greenbook #BestPicture #oscars."

Talking about the people on stage to receive the award, another user wrote, "there are three black people on this stage for a movie about american race relations ....... how unsurprising #greenbook."

For another user, thanking Mortensen is what is wrong with the Oscars. "Sooo..the black actor wins best supporting actor for #greenbook but yet when the film wins best picture, the old white men that made the film thank the WHITE ACTOR for "being the reason they won"...woww. #oscars #ados #TheOscars," the user tweeted.

However, 'Green Book' winning the best picture was not the only reason fans were unhappy.

ALSO READ | Spike Lee 'furious' over 'Green Book' Best Picture Oscar win

Many took to Twitter to share their unhappiness over Glenn Close having missed an Oscar win, yet again. The actor has been nominated for the Academy Awards seven times, but is yet to win it.

One user posted, "WHAT DOES GLENN CLOSE HAVE TO DO!?? (Whispers: I adore you Olivia Colman. You were also brilliant) #Oscars."

While another user tweeted, "Glenn Close was ROBBED!!! #oscars2019."

Spike Lee being passed over for best director in favour of Alfonso Cuarón, And Carol Channing, who was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the 1967 film 'Thoroughly Modern Millie,' not being included in the In Memorium tribute were other things that left people unhappy.

