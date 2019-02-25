Home Entertainment English

'The Favourite' director Yorgos Lanthimos to direct crime drama 'Pop 1280'

The story revolves around a corrupt sheriff in a small town that has to manipulate his way into winning another election in order to maintain the careful balance of criminality.

Published: 25th February 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Director Yorgos Lanthimos | AP

By Express News Service

Yorgos Lanthimos, who is considered to be one of the frontrunners to win the coveted Best Director Award at the 91st Academy Awards, is set to direct crime drama titled “Pop 1280”.

The film, his follow-up to The Favourite, is based on the 1964 Jim Thompson crime novel of the same name.          

Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney of Element Pictures, Lanthimos, Ryan Friedkin of Imperative Entertainment and John Alan Simon of Discovery Productions will back the project.

Lanthimos’ latest “The Favourite”, starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, is vying for 10 Oscars, including best picture, and best acting honours for Olivia, Emma and Rachel.

TAGS
Yorgos Lanthimos The Favourite Pop 1280

Comments

