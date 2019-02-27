Home Entertainment English

'Escape Room' sequel in the works

Apart from Robitel, screenwriter Bragi F Schut and producer Neal H Moritz are also part of the sequel.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Escape Room'.

A still from 'Escape Room'.

By Express News Service

The second installment of sleeper hit Escape Room is in development at Columbia Pictures. Adam Robitel, who helmed the original, is set to return to direct the follow-up of the psychological thriller, which hit the screens in January.

Apart from Robitel, screenwriter Bragi F Schut and producer Neal H Moritz are also part of the sequel.
The first film was about a group of strangers who are told they are competing for a USD 10,000 prize in a multiple escape room game, which turns out to be a deadly game.

ALSO READ: 'Escape Room' movie review

Actors Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Tyler Labine, Deborah Ann Woll, Nik Dodani and Jay Ellis were part of the film, which grossed USD 118.6 million worldwide after an unexpectedly warm reception in its opening weekend.

Columbia has set April 17, 2020 as release date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Escape Room Columbia Pictures Escape Room sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp