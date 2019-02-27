'Escape Room' sequel in the works

By Express News Service

The second installment of sleeper hit Escape Room is in development at Columbia Pictures. Adam Robitel, who helmed the original, is set to return to direct the follow-up of the psychological thriller, which hit the screens in January.

Apart from Robitel, screenwriter Bragi F Schut and producer Neal H Moritz are also part of the sequel.

The first film was about a group of strangers who are told they are competing for a USD 10,000 prize in a multiple escape room game, which turns out to be a deadly game.

Actors Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Tyler Labine, Deborah Ann Woll, Nik Dodani and Jay Ellis were part of the film, which grossed USD 118.6 million worldwide after an unexpectedly warm reception in its opening weekend.

Columbia has set April 17, 2020 as release date.