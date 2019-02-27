Home Entertainment English

'Sex and The City' star Kim Cattrall to make TV comeback with 'Filthy Rich'

Sex and The City star Kim Cattrall, who was low key with her acting jobs in recent years, is returning to the small screen in another lead role.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

'Sex and The City' star Kim Cattrall

'Sex and The City' star Kim Cattrall (File | AP)

By Express News Service

Sex and The City star Kim Cattrall, who was low key with her acting jobs in recent years, is returning to the small screen in another lead role.

The actor is headlining a Gothic dramedy from Fox called Filthy Rich, set to be directed by Tate Taylor.

Set in the American South, the show will focus on two women fiercely devoted to their families.

“When the wealthy CEO of the world’s largest Christian network dies in a plane crash, his wife and adult children are stunned to discover he has grown, illegitimate kids, who are also in his will. When the matriarch of the family tries to pay them to go away, these newly legitimised heirs have very different ideas and insist on not only staying in town, but becoming part of the family empire,” the synopsis read.
Cattrall was last seen in Swedish show Modus and web series Tell Me a Story.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gothic dramedy Kim Cattrall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp