'Sex and The City' star Kim Cattrall to make TV comeback with 'Filthy Rich'

By Express News Service

Sex and The City star Kim Cattrall, who was low key with her acting jobs in recent years, is returning to the small screen in another lead role.

The actor is headlining a Gothic dramedy from Fox called Filthy Rich, set to be directed by Tate Taylor.

Set in the American South, the show will focus on two women fiercely devoted to their families.

“When the wealthy CEO of the world’s largest Christian network dies in a plane crash, his wife and adult children are stunned to discover he has grown, illegitimate kids, who are also in his will. When the matriarch of the family tries to pay them to go away, these newly legitimised heirs have very different ideas and insist on not only staying in town, but becoming part of the family empire,” the synopsis read.

Cattrall was last seen in Swedish show Modus and web series Tell Me a Story.