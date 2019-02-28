Home Entertainment English

Anshuman Jha turns serial killer for web-series 'Abhay'

Abhay stars Kunal Khemu in the lead role of troubled cop tracking down complicated cases.

Published: 28th February 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Anshuman Jha

By Express News Service

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'-fame actor Anshuman Jha has bagged the role of a serial killer in the ongoing ZEE5 web series 'Abhay'. The character is inspired by real-life criminal Udayan Das, who allegedly killed his parents and later his girlfriend in a publicised triple murder case. The actor shot for his portions in Lucknow and Kanpur.

Anshuman, who has mostly played protagonist characters in films like Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Yeh Hai Bakrapur and Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, spoke about the experience of playing a villain.

“As an actor, you look for challenges. And a character based on such a notorious person is a challenge. Purely from a craft point of view, I look for good stories and parts which have many shades. Being a good guy on screen all the time can get monotonous and boring,” he said, adding, “This man is dark. I have done a film called Midnight Delhi where my character is based on Delhi’s ‘Blademan’. He was just violent. This guy is violent and dark.”

Abhay stars Kunal Khemu in the lead role of troubled cop tracking down complicated cases. The eight-episode crime thriller started streaming on February 7. The first two episodes are now available on ZEE5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anshuman Jha Abhay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp