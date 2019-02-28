'Aquaman 2' locks December 2022 release date 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The sequel to James Wan-directed 'Aquaman' is set to bow on December 22, 2022, Warner Bros studios has announced.

The development comes barely a fortnight after 'Aquaman' co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick was tapped in to pen the new installment.

ALSO READ | It doesn't look real: James Cameron on 'Aquaman's' depiction of underwater life

According to Variety, Wan and Peter Safran are attached as producers.

It is currently unclear whether Wan would come back to direct.

Johnson-McGoldrick co-wrote 'Aquaman' with Will Beall, with Geoff Johns receiving a story by credit along with Beall and Wan.

The film, which last November, turned out to earn USD 1.12 billion globally.

It is Warner Bros.' first DC movie to pass the USD 1 billion mark since 2012's 'The Dark Knight Rises'.

'Aquaman' had Jason Momoa play the title role, with Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman in supporting parts.

The studio is also developing horror spin-off from the 'Aquaman' series, titled 'The Trench'.