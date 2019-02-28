Home Entertainment English

'Aquaman 2' locks December 2022 release date 

It is currently unclear whether Wan would come back to direct.

Published: 28th February 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Aquaman

A still from 'Aquaman'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The sequel to James Wan-directed 'Aquaman' is set to bow on December 22, 2022, Warner Bros studios has announced.

The development comes barely a fortnight after 'Aquaman' co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick was tapped in to pen the new installment.

ALSO READ | It doesn't look real: James Cameron on 'Aquaman's' depiction of underwater life

According to Variety, Wan and Peter Safran are attached as producers.

It is currently unclear whether Wan would come back to direct.

Johnson-McGoldrick co-wrote 'Aquaman' with Will Beall, with Geoff Johns receiving a story by credit along with Beall and Wan.

The film, which last November, turned out to earn USD 1.12 billion globally.

It is Warner Bros.' first DC movie to pass the USD 1 billion mark since 2012's 'The Dark Knight Rises'.

'Aquaman' had Jason Momoa play the title role, with Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman in supporting parts.

The studio is also developing horror spin-off from the 'Aquaman' series, titled 'The Trench'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aquaman James Wan The Dark Knight Rises Jason Momoa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp