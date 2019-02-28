Home Entertainment English

Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn get married in low-key ceremony: Reports

The wedding was attended by close friends and family members of the 'Shape of You' hitmaker.

Published: 28th February 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has reportedly tied the knot with his fiancee Cherry Seaborn.

According to EOnline, Sheeran, 28, and Seaborn, 26, got married in a low-key ceremony at their home in December in Suffolk, England.

The wedding was attended by close friends and family members of the 'Shape of You' hitmaker.

The couple had announced their engagement in December 2017.

"Got myself a fiance just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well," Sheeran had shared on Instagram alongside an adorable picture of him and Seaborn.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

The couple has been friends since childhood, attended school together in Suffolk and became romantically involved years later.

Both Ed and Cherry have kept their lips sealed on the marriage news, and haven't confirmed or denied the reports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran married Cherry Seaborn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp