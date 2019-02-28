Hotel Transylvania 4 to be out in Christmas 2021

By Express News Service

The fourth film in the 'Hotel Transylvania' franchise is all set to be released by Sony during the Christmas weekend of 2021. The animated film, featuring Adam Sandler as Count Dracula, will open internationally on December 22, 2021.

This will be the first time the studio releases a Hotel Transylvania film during the year-end holidays. The first two films in the franchise were released in September, while the third part opened in July.

Consisting of an ensemble voice cast that includes Andy Samberg, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi and Selena Gomez, Hotel Transylvania 4 will clash with Universal’s Wicked (based on Wicked Witch of the West), and will be released less than a week after James Cameron’s Avatar 3, which is scheduled to hit the screens on December 17, 2021.