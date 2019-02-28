Home Entertainment English

Hotel Transylvania 4 to be out in Christmas 2021

This will be the first time the studio releases a 'Hotel Transylvania' film during the year-end holidays.

Published: 28th February 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Still from the film

By Express News Service

The fourth film in the 'Hotel Transylvania' franchise is all set to be released by Sony during the Christmas weekend of 2021. The animated film, featuring Adam Sandler as Count Dracula, will open internationally on December 22, 2021.

This will be the first time the studio releases a Hotel Transylvania film during the year-end holidays. The first two films in the franchise were released in September, while the third part opened in July.

Consisting of an ensemble voice cast that includes Andy Samberg, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi and Selena Gomez, Hotel Transylvania 4 will clash with Universal’s Wicked (based on Wicked Witch of the West), and will be released less than a week after James Cameron’s Avatar 3, which is scheduled to hit the screens on December 17, 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hotel Transylvania

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp