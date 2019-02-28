'Sleeping with the Enemy' remake in works

By Express News Service

Hollywood star Julia Roberts’ 1991 thriller 'Sleeping with the Enemy' is all set for a remake with Nia DaCosta set to direct the new film. The film is about an actress, a desperate woman who fakes her own death to escape her abusive husband.

Nia, who is also writing the film, made her directorial debut with last year’s Little Woods, a drama starring Tessa Thompson and Lily James as estranged sisters driven to extremes.

The original Sleeping with the Enemy featured actors Patrick Bergin and Kevin Anderson and was a hit for filmmaker Joseph Ruben, who adapted the film from a 1987 book of the same name by author Nancy Price. The new film is produced by The Iron Lady producer Damian Jones, as part of his new Fox deal. Further details about the movie revamp are yet to be announced.