Home Entertainment English

'Sleeping with the Enemy' remake in works

Hollywood star Julia Roberts’ 1991 thriller Sleeping with the Enemy is all set for a remake with Nia DaCosta set to direct the new film.

Published: 28th February 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Still from the 1991 thriller

By Express News Service

Hollywood star Julia Roberts’ 1991 thriller 'Sleeping with the Enemy' is all set for a remake with Nia DaCosta set to direct the new film. The film is about an actress, a desperate woman who fakes her own death to escape her abusive husband.

Nia, who is also writing the film, made her directorial debut with last year’s Little Woods, a drama starring Tessa Thompson and Lily James as estranged sisters driven to extremes.

The original Sleeping with the Enemy featured actors Patrick Bergin and Kevin Anderson and was a hit for filmmaker Joseph Ruben, who adapted the film from a 1987 book of the same name by author Nancy Price. The new film is produced by The Iron Lady producer Damian Jones, as part of his new Fox deal. Further details about the movie revamp are yet to be announced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sleeping with the Enemy Julia Roberts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp