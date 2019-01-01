WATCH | Khloe Kardashian recalls her lowest times from 2018 in a heartfelt note

Home Entertainment English

WASHINGTON DC: 2018 was a roller coaster for Khloe Kardashian and she reflected on her past year in a heart-touching post.

Shortly before starting off with a brand new year, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star took to her Instagram account reminiscing the past year.

"2018 was a roller coaster of emotions. My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I'm at an all time high," Khloe wrote along with a video collage of several memories from the last year.

While she didn't address beau Tristan Thompson by name, Khloe said that she came out her experiences stronger than ever.

"This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!! This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it," she continued.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2018 was a roller coaster of emotions My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high. This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!! This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it. Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity. The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world! Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing- my greatest gift!! There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!! Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True! Daniel Cesar- Blessed

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Around the time of True's birth in April, photos of Thompson getting close to another woman surfaced online, reported E! Online. 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' recently documented Khloe's decision to move forward for the sake of their daughter.

Looking back on the tough year and how it wouldn't be complete without mentioning her baby girl.

She called her little one her forever greatest blessing and gift and added, "There is nothing I wouldn't endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!! Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True."

Going into the New Year, Khloe surely has the support of her family and close friends who rooted for the reality television star in the comments section.

