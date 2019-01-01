Home Entertainment English

Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef welcome daughter

Martin is also father to 9-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom he is raising with Yosef, 35.

ricky_martin_husband

Pop star-actor Ricky Martin and husband, artist Jwan Yosef. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star-actor Ricky Martin and husband, artist Jwan Yosef have become proud parents to a daughter.

The couple have named the baby - Lucia.

The 47-year-old music icon took to Instagram to announce the birth of their little one on New Year's Eve.

"We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef.

(Photo | Instagram)

"It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia," Martin wrote alongside their daughter's photograph, without revealing her face.

