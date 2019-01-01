'Stranger Things' season 3 will premiere on July 4: Netflix

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has announced that the third season of "Stranger Things" will premiere on July 4.

The streaming giant made the announcement via a clip which was posted on its official Twitter handle.

A new poster of season three was also shared on the microblogging website.

The video features footage from Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from 1985, as well as a commercial for the Starcourt Shopping Mall and a computer screen forewarning something called "Program SilverCatFeeds".

In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues... pic.twitter.com/m3s6hyJL8k — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 10, 2018

Netflix previously teased fans with the nine-episode names for the new season: "Suzie, Do You Copy?," "The Mall Rats," "The Case of the Missing Lifeguard," "The Sauna Test," "The Source," "The Birthday," "The Bite" and "The Battle of Starcourt".

Created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnappy, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.