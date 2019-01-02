Ariana Grande is single and not ready to mingle anytime soon!

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has for once and for all set the record straight on her dating life since her breakup with comedian Pete Davidson.

The 25-year-old singer has a brand-new year and is looking forward to what's in store for her. Following one brief engagement and the end of another long-term relationship last year, the singer has confirmed that she doesn't plan to date again for a long time, reported E! Online.

Recently, the 'Thank U, Next' singer came across a fan's post who was curious to know about who Grande is dating now.

The headline read, "Who is Ariana dating now?!" to which the hitmaker humorously responded saying, "Can they tell me too?" before making it crystal clear she is not seeing anyone.

"Spoiler: for the rest of this year/probably my life: It's no one. Please refer back to this tweet for future questions," Grande wrote in a tweet.

Instead of dating, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer has other things that she is focused on. For starters, Grande is all set to kick off the 'Sweetener World Tour' that begins on March 18 in New York.

Meanwhile, Davidson travelled to Boston for the New Year's Eve where he did a stand-up comedy show. He also addressed the fan-favourite song 'Thank U, Next.'

"Here's the thing about the breakup song. Usually breakup songs you know who it's about but you don't really know. That G named all of us. Bam. She named all of us. And then, tells us, yeah, he has a big d***," he told the crowd.

Grande's upbeat song 'Thank U, Next' was a dedication to all her ex-boyfriends. The song features everyone from her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller to ex-fiance Davidson.

Grande and Davidson got engaged in June after just a few weeks of dating. The pair called off their engagement in October. The news of their breakup came in less than a month after the sudden death of Miller, who passed away following an apparent drug overdose.

Apart from Miller's death and her breakup with Davidson, she has also had a hard time recovering from the emotional toll the 2017 suicide bombing at her Manchester concert took on her.

Grande recently cancelled her highly anticipated Las Vegas performance due to illness. The singer's concert at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas on December 29 would have been her first since splitting with Davidson.