Comedian Tiffany Haddish speaks out after her last show in 2018 flops

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Like many people having kickass New Year's Eves, American comedian Tiffany Haddish's had a New Year night that she'd probably want to forget.

The 39-year-old comedian was criticised strongly after her New Year's show flopped so bad that the audience and attendees reportedly walked out of it, reported E! Online.

After taking the stage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, it eventually became clear that Emmy award winner was having a tough night.

"This is weird for me. Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever," the comedian acknowledged. "Every day ain't the best day, but we do what we do. It is what it is," she said, according to a video published by TMZ.

The 39-year-old took to her Twitter handle recently to confirm reports that her final show of 2018 was a flop in which she reportedly forgot some of her jokes as audience members walked out and she drank onstage.

Tweeting a link to a story about it from The Root, Haddish wrote, "Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happen again."

The story states that Haddish forgot some of her jokes and understood that the ones she could remember were not connecting with the crowd.

According to TMZ, she ultimately opened a bottle of Ciroc and started drinking with the audience.

Yesterday, Haddish posted a video on her Instagram account in which she opened up about the disappointing night and admitted that she was up until 7 a.m. partying the night before the show.

"Went to bed at 7," she told fans in an Instagram video. "Ciroc is still in my system," she said in the video. "I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happen again," she concluded.

Some fellow celebrities including musician Ahmir Khalib Thompson, known as Questlove, publicly comforted the star.

"Failure is a part of growth and lessons get learned. The crowd will speak on this night forever so they had an experience, and you are the wiser. Not end of world. You'll shine more in 2019," he tweeted to Haddish.