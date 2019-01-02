Home Entertainment English

Emily Blunt to be honoured at Palm Springs Film Festival

Emily Blunt, whose Mary Poppins Returns is expected to be released this Friday in India, will be receiving the Creative Impact in Acting Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival on January 4.

The award honours Blunt’s 2018 in which she was an integral part of her husband John Krasinki’s directorial debut A Quiet Place and her titular role in Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns.

The actor has received SAG nominations for both roles and a Golden Globe nomination for Mary Poppins Returns, with the award ceremony fixed on 27 January and 6 January respectively.

Previous recipients of the Creative Impact award have included Daniel Kaluuya, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, and Steve Carell. Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther, will be honoured with the Creative Impact in Directing award.

