Home Entertainment English

Netflix Removes Episode of Show Criticizing Riyadh Over Khashoggi, Yemen War

Riyadh maintains that the killing had nothing to do with the Saudi royal family, describing it as a rogue operation.

Published: 02nd January 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Netflix

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By UNI

MOSCOW: Netflix has removed an episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj show containing criticism of the Saudi Arabian government over Jamal Khashoggi's murder and the Yemeni war, media reported.

According to the Financial Times, Netflix received a request from the Saudi Arabian Communications and Information Technology Commission to pull down the episode.

The Saudi watchdog claimed the show violated the country's cyberlaws, the media added.

In the episode in question, Hasan Minhaj called for the United States "to reassess" its relations with Riyadh and said that the Yemeni war "the biggest tragedy" of the rule of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the media said.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Riyadh maintains that the killing had nothing to do with the Saudi royal family, describing it as a rogue operation.

The incident caused a number of countries to suspend defense cooperation with Riyadh, which has been recurrently accused of violating international humanitarian laws while waging a campaign against the Houthis movement in Yemen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khashoggi Hasan Minhaj Khashoggi murder Saudi prince NEtflix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp