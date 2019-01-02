Ruskin Bond’s ghost stories to be turned into web series

By Express News Service

Ruskin Bond’s ghost stories are getting the web series treatment and are titled Parchayee - Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond.

The series, which will stream on Zee5, is produced by Banijay Asia and Opus Communication and will consist of episodes based on 12 stories written by Bond.

“Whenever I run out of people to write about, I cook up a few ghosts or they appear before me. I am happy that my stories are coming alive for the first time on a digital platform and I look forward to watching them. I hope my readers will enjoy the series,” Bond said in a statement.

The first episode will premiere on January 15.