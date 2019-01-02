Scarlett Johansson says fighting deepfake porn is fruitless, lost cause

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Scarlett Johansson, who has been a victim of the internet's dark side, has concluded that fighting deepfake or the technology that uses artificial intelligence to create convincing but fake pornographic videos of her is a fruitless and lost cause.

This comes after a harasser posted a deepfake porn video of Johansson which has racked up over 1.5 million views, Engadget reported.

It is not the first time she has been harassed by the malicious internet users. Earlier, her private photos were leaked onto the internet. Deepfake is the newest trend and Johansson is one of the highest profile personalities to be a victim of this.

Other than the mental trauma the victims undergo, what is also worrying is that there is no legal recourse at the moment. It is only possible to label these videos as defamation as they don't represent actual stolen data and hence, there's no violation of privacy laws.