Stranger Things 3 to premiere on July 4

Netflix has already released the names of the nine episodes of Season 3.

Published: 02nd January 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Netflix has announced that the third season of Stranger Things will premiere on July 4. The streaming giant made the announcement on its twitter handle via a clip while a new poster of season three was also shared on the microblogging website.

Footage from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from 1985 as well as a commercial for the Starcourt Shopping Mall can be seen in the video. There is also a computer screen that displays the message “Program SilverCatFeeds”.

Netflix has already released the names of the nine episodes of Season 3. They are “Suzie, Do You Copy?,” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite” and “The Battle of Starcourt”. Created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.

