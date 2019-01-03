Home Entertainment English

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino to headline Coachella 2019

Published: 03rd January 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The line-up for the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been revealed!

It features headliners Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande. Supporting artists include Khalid, Janelle Monae, The 1975, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Zedd and Wiz Khalifa.

The organisers shared the list on social media.

While Gambino will headline day one, rock band Tame Impala will perform on day two. The 'thank u, next' singer, who will be the third woman to headline the festival since its inception in 1999, will close out Coachella on Sunday.

Coachella 2018 was headlined by the Weeknd, Beyonce, and Eminem.

This year, the festival is set take place on April 12-14 and April 19-21. 

