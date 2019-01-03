Home Entertainment English

Kanye West reaffirms support for Trump

West had previously discussed his intentions to run for president in the next term. 

Published: 03rd January 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Months after his announcement that he would be “distancing” himself from politics, Kanye West on Wednesday welcomed the New Year with his first series of tweets reaffirming support for US President Donald Trump.

The 41-year-old rapper, who faced flak over his endorsement of Trump earlier, took to Twitter to make his political inclination in 2019, wherein he made a reference to a future presidential election with “2024”. 

West had previously discussed his intentions to run for president in the next term. 

“Trump all day... Just so in 2019 you know where I stand... They will not program me... Blacks are 90 per cent Democrats... That sounds like control to me... Love everyone...“We will change the world.  God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us,” the rapper, who has changed his name to ‘Ye’, tweeted.By arrangement with PTI 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanye West Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp