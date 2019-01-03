Kanye West reaffirms support for Trump

By Express News Service

Months after his announcement that he would be “distancing” himself from politics, Kanye West on Wednesday welcomed the New Year with his first series of tweets reaffirming support for US President Donald Trump.

The 41-year-old rapper, who faced flak over his endorsement of Trump earlier, took to Twitter to make his political inclination in 2019, wherein he made a reference to a future presidential election with “2024”.

West had previously discussed his intentions to run for president in the next term.

“Trump all day... Just so in 2019 you know where I stand... They will not program me... Blacks are 90 per cent Democrats... That sounds like control to me... Love everyone...“We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us,” the rapper, who has changed his name to ‘Ye’, tweeted.By arrangement with PTI