Netflix drops an episode of Patriot Act critiquing Saudi Arabia

In the episode, stand-up comedian Minhaj critiques the US’ longstanding relationship with Saudi Arabia after the murder of the dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Published: 03rd January 2019

Hasan Minhaj

By Express News Service

Netflix dropped an episode from its original Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj from streaming in Saudi Arabia after the government complained that the episode, which is critical of the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, violated its cybercrime laws. In the episode, stand-up comedian Minhaj critiques the US’ longstanding relationship with Saudi Arabia after the murder of the dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Now would be a good time to reassess our relationship with Saudi Arabia”, Minhaj said, adding “And I mean that as a Muslim and as an American”. Netflix received a request last month from the government’s Communications and IT Commission to take down the episode and the streaming giant acceded to the request last week. Defending the decision, Netflix said, “We strongly support artistic freedom worldwide and only removed this episode in Saudi Arabia after we had received a valid legal request - and to comply with local laws.”

The episode, as stated above, is available for streaming all over the world. Minhaj is yet to comment on this issue. 

