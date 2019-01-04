Home Entertainment English

A 'Batwoman' series is coming soon on CW

Batwoman was created in the 1950s as Batman's love interest, when there were rumours of a romantic relationship between Batman and Robin.

Published: 04th January 2019

Batwoman (Photo | Official DC website)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The CW network has given a pilot order to a standalone series based on DC superhero character Batwoman.

Actor Ruby Rose, who played the character in The CW's annual DC crossover "Elseworlds", is set to star in the pilot. The episode was Batwoman's first ever live-action appearance. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Nutter, known for directing episodes of HBO's "Game of Thrones", and The CW's "The Flash" and "Arrow", will helm the pilot for the potential series.

Caroline Dries, who has penned the script, will serve as the showrunner.

The official description: "Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence."

Dries will also executive produce the pilot alongside Nutter, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.

Interestingly, a month ago the Hollywood Reporter started a poll to find out if readers would watch a Batwoman series. 

Here are some interesting facts about Batwoman:

  • Batwoman aka Kate Kane was created in the 1950s, when there were rumours of a romantic relationship between Batman and Robin. Katherine Kane was created as a love interest to Batman

  • Batwoman has a twin sister named Elizabeth. After a kidnapping incident at a young age, Elizabeth lost mental stability. She calls herself Alice due to an obsession on the novel 'Alice in Wonderland'

  • Kate Kane initially joined the army. During her training, she began a romantic relationship with another woman

  • Kate Kane wears a red wig to huide her identity while fighting crime.

