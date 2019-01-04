Ariana Grande reunites with ex Ricky Alvarez

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande kicked off 2019 with her ex Ricky Alvarez.

The friendly exes, who called off their relationship in 2016 after dating for nearly a year, were spotted together strolling on the streets of New York City recently, reported People.

The 25-year-old singer wore a puffy Fendi jacket with black thigh-high boots and a matching black face mask while Alvarez chose to keep it casual in khakis, a white t-shirt, a black jacket, and a navy blue ski cap.

Grande even shared a few video clips of their day out on her Instagram story yesterday.

This comes just a day after the singer joked on Twitter that she wouldn't be dating anyone for the rest of this year or probably her life.

On New Year's Day, Grande came across a fan's post with the headline: "Who Is Ariana Dating NOW?! She responded, "Can they tell me too?"

"Spoiler: for the rest of this year/probably my life: It's no one. Please refer back to this tweet for future questions," she wrote in another tweet.

Grande had a tough 2018, as the singer had to deal with breakups with ex-fiance Pete Davidson and former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died in September.

She recently dedicated a song 'Thank U, Next' to all her ex-boyfriends including Davidson, Miller and Alvarez. The song had been on the top of the charts for the past seven consecutive weeks.