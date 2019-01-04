Home Entertainment English

Ariana Grande reunites with ex Ricky Alvarez

The friendly exes, who called off their relationship in 2016 after dating for nearly a year, were spotted together strolling on the streets of New York City recently, reported People.

Published: 04th January 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Ricky Alvarez and Ariana Grande (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande kicked off 2019 with her ex Ricky Alvarez.

The friendly exes, who called off their relationship in 2016 after dating for nearly a year, were spotted together strolling on the streets of New York City recently, reported People.

The 25-year-old singer wore a puffy Fendi jacket with black thigh-high boots and a matching black face mask while Alvarez chose to keep it casual in khakis, a white t-shirt, a black jacket, and a navy blue ski cap.

Grande even shared a few video clips of their day out on her Instagram story yesterday.

This comes just a day after the singer joked on Twitter that she wouldn't be dating anyone for the rest of this year or probably her life.

On New Year's Day, Grande came across a fan's post with the headline: "Who Is Ariana Dating NOW?! She responded, "Can they tell me too?"

"Spoiler: for the rest of this year/probably my life: It's no one. Please refer back to this tweet for future questions," she wrote in another tweet.

Grande had a tough 2018, as the singer had to deal with breakups with ex-fiance Pete Davidson and former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died in September.

She recently dedicated a song 'Thank U, Next' to all her ex-boyfriends including Davidson, Miller and Alvarez. The song had been on the top of the charts for the past seven consecutive weeks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ariana Grande Ricky Alvarez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp