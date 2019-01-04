Home Entertainment English

'Big Little Lies' season two eyeing June premiere: Nicole Kidman

Appearing alongside her husband, singer Keith Urban, on CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" recently, the 51-year-old actor said the season two is still in post-production phase.

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley in 'Big Little Lies' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Nicole Kidman has hinted that the second season of hit HBO series "Big Little Series" might start airing from June this year.

"June, I think. We're looking at June," Kidman said when host Andy Cohen asked her about the premiere date.

"We're still in the midst of editing it, but thanks for asking 'cause we're glad that people are excited about it," she added.

In the second season, veteran actor and multiple Oscar winner Meryl Streep will join the series' original cast -- Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.

The "Big Little Lies" season two, having seven episodes, is being directed by Andrea Arnold.

Kidman and Witherspoon also serve as executive producers on the show. HBO is yet to officially announce the show's premiere date.

Big Little Lies Nicole Kidman

