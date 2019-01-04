Kal Penn, Sean Astin to guest star in 'The Big Bang Theory'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Kal Penn and Sean Astin are set to guest-star in an upcoming episode of hit CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory".

Penn, 41, and Astin, 47, will be playing Dr. Campbell and Dr. Pemberton respectively, a team of physicists who accidentally confirm super-asymmetry theory of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).

The show is currently in its 12th and final season. However, the airing date of the episode has not yet been announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Penn most recently co-starred opposite Kiefer Sutherland in the first two seasons of "Designated Survivor".

Astin, meanwhile, is set to star in Netflix's family comedy "No Good Nick".