Awkwafina likely to join Jumanji sequel

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina is in talks to join Jumanji 3, the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Published: 05th January 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina is in talks to join Jumanji 3, the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The Dwayne Johnson starrer which released in 2017, was more of a soft-reboot than a true sequel to the Robin Williams’ original.

Awkwafina

Following the success of the film, it was announced in February last year that Jake Kasdan would direct the sequel, with Rosenberg and Pinkner again writing the script and Johnson, Hart, Black, Gillan and Jonas reprising their roles It has been reported that Awkwafina is in final talks to join the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Though details of her role have been kept under the wraps, she is expected to be playing a crucial part in the film. The rapper-turnedactor was last seen in Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. The casting process for the Jumanji sequel is going on in full swing and the film is expected to hit the screens on December 2019.

