Kevin Hart to reevaluate his decision to step down as Oscars host

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart who stepped down from his hosting duties of the 91st Academy Awards, revealed in an interview that he was evaluating his decision. 

Published: 05th January 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

By CE Features
Express News Service

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart who stepped down from his hosting duties of the 91st Academy Awards, revealed in an interview that he was evaluating his decision. Late last year in December, Hart made the decision to step down, just two days after being announced as the host, after certain anti-gay comments by Kevin resurfaced on the internet. 

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in the Ellen show, Kevin said, “Leaving here I promise you, I’m evaluating this conversation.” Meanwhile, Ellen shared that she approached the Academy to reconsider their decision and bring Hart back as the host. 

“Most people would say, ‘I’m walking away … ‘ For you to be the bigger man, for you to say I understand... and to not pay attention. There are so many haters out there.

That’s a small group of people being very, very loud. We are a huge group of people who love you and want to see you host the Oscars,” said Ellen expressing her support to Hart. 

