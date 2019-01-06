Home Entertainment English

2018 was just the beginning: Emma Watson on Time's Up anniversary

The 'Harry Potter' alum said there is still a long way to go but "the achievements so far make me optimistic for a fairer future".

Published: 06th January 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Emma Watson (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON:  Emma Watson has said that she feels optimistic about a "fairer future" for women courtesy the Time's Up campaign.

ALSO READ | 'Harry Potter' co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton reunite for a skateboard ride

On the first anniversary of the campaign, the actor took to Instagram on Saturday to express gratitude towards people who have been a part of the revolution.

"From my sisters in the film industry to the activists and campaigners around the world who have supported us, I've been so inspired by the way people have reached out to each other, shared experiences and advice, and organised together as part of this movement for change.

"Gender equality can only become a reality if we harness the transformative power of solidarity across professions and across borders," Watson wrote.

The 'Harry Potter' alum said there is still a long way to go but "the achievements so far make me optimistic for a fairer future".

ALSO READ | Emma Watson backs Kathua rape victim's lawyer Deepika Singh Rajwat

"2018 was just the beginning," she said.

A vocal feminist, Watson, in another post urged the masses to be a part of Time's Up UK chapter that launched the Justice and Equality Fund (JEF), which is the UK's version of the Legal Defence Fund.

The JEF aims to support women who have experienced harassment and abuse, improve accountability, and prevent future abuses from occurring.

"I hope that more people will be inspired by the #TIMESUP anniversary to give at home here in the UK, so the Justice and Equality Fund can reach even more under-resourced organisations and campaign groups in 2019," the actor wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Emma Watson Hollywood #MeToo Time's Up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp