2018 was just the beginning: Emma Watson on Time's Up anniversary

By PTI

LONDON: Emma Watson has said that she feels optimistic about a "fairer future" for women courtesy the Time's Up campaign.

ALSO READ | 'Harry Potter' co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton reunite for a skateboard ride

On the first anniversary of the campaign, the actor took to Instagram on Saturday to express gratitude towards people who have been a part of the revolution.

"From my sisters in the film industry to the activists and campaigners around the world who have supported us, I've been so inspired by the way people have reached out to each other, shared experiences and advice, and organised together as part of this movement for change.

"Gender equality can only become a reality if we harness the transformative power of solidarity across professions and across borders," Watson wrote.

The 'Harry Potter' alum said there is still a long way to go but "the achievements so far make me optimistic for a fairer future".

ALSO READ | Emma Watson backs Kathua rape victim's lawyer Deepika Singh Rajwat

"2018 was just the beginning," she said.

A vocal feminist, Watson, in another post urged the masses to be a part of Time's Up UK chapter that launched the Justice and Equality Fund (JEF), which is the UK's version of the Legal Defence Fund.

The JEF aims to support women who have experienced harassment and abuse, improve accountability, and prevent future abuses from occurring.

"I hope that more people will be inspired by the #TIMESUP anniversary to give at home here in the UK, so the Justice and Equality Fund can reach even more under-resourced organisations and campaign groups in 2019," the actor wrote.