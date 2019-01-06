Home Entertainment English

As colourful as Lisbon: Jesse Harris

Today, the artiste has 14 albums, along with several collaborations and movie soundtracks to his name.

Published: 06th January 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Jesse-Harris

American singer-songwriter Jesse Harris

By Anagha M
Express News Service

When American singer-songwriter Jesse Harris won a Grammy with Norah Jones in 2003 for Song of the Year, he was not prepared for the overnight fame. “I went from being completely unknown, having just my small circle of friends, to someone who everyone knew. Even people on the street would congratulate me,” he tells us. Today, the artiste has 14 albums, along with several collaborations and movie soundtracks to his name. Ahead of a gig in Bengaluru, we spoke with Harris about his latest album, Aquarelle. 

“Since I was a child, I’ve been obsessed with music. I finally picked up the guitar at 17, began writing songs and never looked back,” Harris begins. The new jazz folk album, Aquarelle, was recorded in Lisbon and takes inspiration from the city. “The sound of the album is sunny and colourful, like the city of Lisbon. Thus the title, Aquarelle, which is French for watercolours,” he tells us. Since he just released the album Music For Chameleons in 2017, he had no desire to make another one so soon. But the idea of visiting Lisbon and recording there proved to be motivating. “It was the idea of our drummer Jeremy Gustin to record there with Will Graefe (the guitarist who played on my last three albums) and Ricardo Dias Gomes, a great bassist/keyboardist from Rio,” he adds. 

The album combines his signature jazz sensibilities with Brazilian music. Songs such as Rolling By and Out of Time and Never Say Goodbye have soft and moody melodies. The instrumental number Carousel is titled after the Portuguese restaurant where the band used to have lunch. There are also older hits such as Shoot the Moon, First Day of My Life and At The Bottom of Everything.

Talking about winning the Grammy for the song Don’t Know Why, which was performed by Norah Jones, he reflects, “It was one of many songs of mine that Norah sang at the time. We started a group together playing all original material, which was new for her. She brought sophistication and skill to my songs that took them to a new place.” 

As for 2019, Jesse is recording another album with his instrumental band, Cosmo, and hopes to release it by the end of the year. Until then, he will be touring the world. “I came to India with no expectations, only a great curiosity and excitement. So far, I love it,” he says in conclusion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jesse Harris Norah Jones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp