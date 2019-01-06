Home Entertainment English

Drake faces flak for kissing, touching minor in resurfaced video 

Drake ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Drake is under fire after an old video resurfaced on social media in which he could be seen touching and kissing a 17-year-old girl.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter on January 3, shows the rapper flirting and dancing with the fan on stage.

According to Spin magazine, the video is from 2010, when Drake was 24.

In the 94 second-long video, the rapper is visible standing behind the girl and asks her, "I told you I like your hair, right? What is it, like herbal essences? Smells fresh."

He then goes on to kiss her neck and wrap his arms around her chest as the amused audience roared with laughter.

After taking a moment, Drake addressed the crowd on the mic, "Y'all know I get carried away again, I get in trouble for s**t." The rapper next asked the girl her age and she replied she was 17.

In the video, an exasperated Drake can be seen flinging his hands as the crowd laughed and booed him off simultaneously.

Drake said, "I can't go to jail yet, man! 17? Why you look like that? You thick. I don't know if I should feel guilty or not but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest," he added.

The 'Signs' hitmaker then kissed the girl on her hand, both cheeks and forehead before giving her a peck on the lips.

The video was posted the same day 'Surviving R Kelly', a controversial six-part documentary about Drake's alleged decades of sexual abuse with under-aged women, started airing.

A representative for the rapper did not respond to a request for comment.

