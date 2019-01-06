Rami Malek confirms romance with 'Bohemian Rhapsody' co-star Lucy Boynton

Home Entertainment English

Boynton stars as Mercury's lover and muse, Mary Austin, who was the inspiration behind the singer's 1975 hit song 'Love of My Life'.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rami Malek confirmed his relationship with 'Bohemian Rhapsody' co-star Lucy Boynton as received the Breakthrough Artiste Award at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards Gala.

"Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love. I appreciate you so much," Malek said in his acceptance speech This is the first time the actor has confirmed his relationship with Boynton, but the couple has never tried to hide their romance.

In August, the two were spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles while walking arm-in-arm.

They were also seen together in May at a U2 concert in Los Angeles.

Malek and Boynton star together in the biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody', which chronicles Queen from 1970, when Mercury teamed with Brian May and Roger Taylor, until the band's performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before the singer died of complications from AIDS.

Boynton stars as Mercury's lover and muse, Mary Austin, who was the inspiration behind the singer's 1975 hit song 'Love of My Life'.

