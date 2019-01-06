Home Entertainment English

Witnessed changes in Hollywood post #MeToo, says Margot Robbie 

The 'Mary Queen of Scots' actor told Sunday Today that her new film and upcoming project 'Birds of Prey' are examples of the changed mindset. 

Published: 06th January 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Margot Robbie (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Margot Robbie says she has witnessed positive changes in Hollywood following movements such as #MeToo and Time's Up.

"Right now, I'm promoting a film directed by a woman. I just wrapped a film where most heads of departments where female roles, it's a female-led ensemble piece. And I'm in prep for a film with a second-time female director with a big budget behind it," Robbie said.

"I think up until recent times, saying that and actually getting people to put their money behind that, were two different conversations. I think it's easy to say, 'Yes, wouldn't that be nice,' it's quite another to say, 'Yes, I'll sign off on that decision,'" she added.

'Mary Queen of Scots', which also features Saoirse Ronan, released in the US last November.

TAGS
Mary Queen of Scots Margot Robbie #MeToo Time's Up Hollywood Change in Hollywood Birds of Prey

