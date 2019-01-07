Home Entertainment English

76th Golden Globe Awards: Here's the complete list of winners

While Bohemian Rhapsody lived up to the expectations by winning big, comedy-drama Green Book surprised audiences with Mahershala Ali winning his first award.

Published: 07th January 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

green Book, Golden Globes

Peter Farrelly accepts the award for best comedy film for 'Green Book' during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo | AP image via NBC)

By Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS(CALIFORNIA): Complete list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

ALSO READ | Snubs, surprises, a Satanic shout-out: Key moments of Golden Globes 2019

BEST FILM
Drama: "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, "The Wife"
Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Comedy or Musical: "Green Book"
Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, "Vice"
Actress, Comedy or Musical: Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"
Actress-Supporting Role: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Actor-Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
Foreign Language Film: "Roma"
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"
Screenplay: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"
Animated: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"
Original Song: "Shallow," ''A Star Is Born"


TELEVISION
Drama: "The Americans"
Actress, Drama: Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Actor, Drama: Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"
Musical or Comedy: "The Kominsky Method"
Actress, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
Actor, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"
Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"
Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
76th Golden Globes Awards Golden Globes winner list Bohemian Rhapsody Green Book Mahershala Ali Golden Globes Rami Malek Christian Bale Roma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp