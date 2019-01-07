By Express News Service

Golden Globe-nominated director Bradley Cooper, who made his directorial debut with A Star Is Born revealed that he feared the film would fail miserably.

Bradley, who is also nominated at the Globes for his performance in the film shared in an interview that he had no idea about the reception for the film, and felt very vulnerable considering he was writing, acting, and directing A Star Is Born.

Savouring the success of the film, also starring Lady Gaga, who has been nominated for multiple awards in this season, Bradley shared that he is planning to turn A Star Is Born into a Broadway show.A Star Is Born, which is an Oscar favourite too, has picked up five Golden Globe nominations.