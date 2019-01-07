Home Entertainment English

Christian Bale takes home first Best Actor Golden Globe award

Published: 07th January 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Christian Bale accepting the award for best actor in motion picture musical or comedy for his role in 'Vice' during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, California. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Christian Bale won his first Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Golden Globe award for his performance as Dick Cheney in 'Vice' and thanked 'Satan' for inspiring him to play the role of the former US vice president.

Known for transforming himself physically to get under the skin of his characters, the actor gained over 40 pounds and bleached his eyebrows for Adam McKay's political satire.

Bale, 44, thanked McKay for casting him to play someone who was "absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody".

He joked that from here on out, he will be "cornering the market" on playing "charisma-free a**holes," adding, "What do you think, Mitch McConnell (politician) next?" "Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role," he added.

It was Bale's fourth Globe nomination.

He has previously won Best Supporting Actor in 2011 for 'The Fighter'.

The actor beat out Lin-Manuel Miranda for 'Mary Poppins Returns', Viggo Mortensen for 'Green Book', Robert Redford for 'The Old Man and the Gun', and John C Reilly for 'Stan & Ollie'.

