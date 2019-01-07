Golden Globe winner Patricia Clarkson thanks Sharp Objects' director for demanding everything 'except sex' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Patricia Clarkson, who won her first Golden Globe Award at the 2019 ceremony for her performance in 'Sharp Objects', praised the show's director Jean-Marc Vallee for "demanding" everything from her but sex, in an apparent reference to the various #MeToo cases in Hollywood.

Clarkson took home the statue for the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television.

ALSO READ | Snubs, surprises, a Satanic shout-out: Key moments of Golden Globes 2019

In a beautifully rendered performance, Clarkson plays the seemingly perfect mother, wife and high-society woman, whose charming exterior hides a sinister secret.

Clarkson beat out fellow nominees Alex Borstein of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel', Penelope Cruz of 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story', Thandie Newton of 'Westworld' and Yvonne Strahovski of 'The Handmaid's Tale'.

"Hot damn. It's a privilege to be here tonight," she said.

She also expressed her gratitude for her co-star Amy Adams, who earned a nomination for her leading role on the HBO show as well, along with director Vallee.

ALSO READ | 76th Golden Globe Awards: Here's the complete list of winners

"You demanded everything of me except sex, which is exactly how it should be in our interest," Clarkson said of Vallee while accepting the award.

The actor was presented the award by William H Macy and Felicity Huffman.

Clarkson's prior Golden Globes nomination came in 2003 in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in the film 'Pieces of April'.

She lost to Renée Zellweger for Cold Mountain.